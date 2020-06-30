The Brisbane Broncos are set to make a selection bombshell and drop winger Corey Oates for Saturday’s clash with the Warriors.

Broncos skipper Alex Glenn confirmed after training today that Oates would not be named in the starting side for the weekend.

Brisbane trained with Jamayne Isaako and Xavier Coates on the wings.

The Broncos suffered their fifth-straight loss on the weekend to slide to 2-5 on the season and sit 15th on the ladder.

Oates is set to play his 150th NRL appearance in his next game.