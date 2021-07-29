Kevin Walters is likely to call on 18-year old-young gun Xavier Willison in the Brisbane Broncos clash with the North Queensland Cowboys this Friday.

Walters, a serious fan of developing youth within the side, will blood Willison as the 35th player named to play for the Broncos this season.

Originally picked as the 18th man for the Queensland derby clash, it has been reported by The Daily Telegraph that the 18-year-old will be promoted to the Broncos' starting 17, taking the place of Broncos back-rower TC Robati, who is still stiff after copping a nasty corked leg he attained against the Tigers two weeks ago.

That news has only compounded for the Broncos later on Thursday, with reports now suggesting that Rhys Kennedy sustained an injury at training and was forced to limp off.

BREAKING: Bronco Rhys Kennedy limped away from training and has taken his boots off. Can’t imagine he plays tomorrow. Teen prop Willison in but Robati might be back in too. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) July 29, 2021

With no other forwards listed among the reserves for the Broncos, and Danny Levi already taking a bench utility role, they will need to either use a back, or apply to the NRL for dispensation, should both Robati and Kennedy need to be replaced.

Prior to his start with the Brisbane Broncos, Willison captained his Palm Beach Currumbin High School, which took out the 2020 Allan Langer Cup. His success in 2020 was replicated this year with consistently strong performances in the QLD Intrust Super Cup, where he was averaging 97 running metres and 17 tackles per game.

Norths Devils Head Coach Rohan Smith strongly believes that the 18 year old's hard work and work ethic has led him to this moment.

“It’s an incredible story,” he said. “He has taken everything in his stride this season. He’s had a real crack in the Intrust Super Cup as an 18-year-old, nothing fazes Xavier so I can’t wait to watch him against the Cowboys," Smith said.