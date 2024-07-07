The injury crisis at the Brisbane Broncos could see them blood an unknown rookie forward for their Round 19 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Broncos will be without 13 players this round due to injuries or State of Origin responsibilities, with Jock Madden, Reece Walsh, Sewlyn Cobbo, Patrick Carrigan, and Payne Haas set to headline the changes from last week's team.

While Josh Rogers will come in for the injured Jock Madden in the halves and Tristan Sailor will replace Walsh, an unknown rookie is set to make his NRL first-grade debut off the interchange bench.

Recently inking a three-year NRL contract earlier this season - before being promoted to the 2024 development list - Va'a Semu is in line to be selected by Kevin Walters for their Round 19 match, per The Courier Mail.

Compared to Payne Haas, Semu is approximately 194cm and 110kg and has been plying his trade in the QLD Cup with the Souths Logan Magpies.

Players Sidelined: Adam Reynolds, Fletcher Baker, Jaiyden Hunt, Benjamin Te Kura, Jack Gosiewski, Jordan Pereira, Delouise Hoeter, Coby Black, Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo

While the Broncos will be without several players, they will receive a major boost with Kotoni Staggs (personal reasons) and Jordan Riki (suspension) re-entering the team.

“We get Riki back next week from suspension and Kotoni will be back to take on the Dragons, so we will have enough jerseys (to pick a 17-man team),” Walters said.

Projected Broncos Round 19 Team

1. Tristan Sailor

2. Corey Oates

3. Deine Mariner

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Jesse Arthars

6. Ezra Mam

7. Josh Rogers

8. Corey Jensen

9. Billy Walters

10. Xavier Willison

11. Brendan Piakura

12. Jordan Riki

13. Kobe Hetherington

Interchange

14. Tyson Smoothy

15. Martin Taupau

16. Josiah Karapani

17. Va'a Semu