A promising front-rower with a ton of potential, Va'a Semu has been rewarded for his hard work, earning his maiden NRL contract.

Currently plying his trade in the QLD Cup for the Souths Logan Magpies, Semu has re-signed with the Brisbane Broncos until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

Zero Tackle can confirm that he will join the club's development list from the 2025 NRL season under the new contract.

In five games this season from the interchange bench, Semu - who is 194cm tall and 110kg - has scored one try and is averaging 51 running metres per game.

The extension of Semu adds to the growing list of young forwards at the club, such as Brendan Piakura and Ben Te Kura.