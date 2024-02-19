The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed second-rower Brendan Piakura has suffered a medial cruciate ligament strain and is no certainty to play in Round 1.

Piakura was injured during Brisbane's heavy trial win over the North Queensland Cowboys in Mackay on Sunday afternoon, and underwent scans back at Red Hill this morning.

The second-rower, who is primed to take the spot of Kurt Capewell after his departure to the New Zealand Warriors, is rated as one of the best young players in the game and will look to prove that with an increased role this year.

There is now no guarantee that he will be on the plane to Las Vegas however, with the club confirming the scans showed a low-grade injury that leaves him only "a chance" to play in Round 1.

"The scans show Brendan has picked up a low-grade strain to his MCL," the club's head of performance Dave Ballard said in a statement confirming the injury.

"We'll see how he pulls up over the next 24 hours before mapping out a rehab program over the coming days

“Brendan remains a chance to play Round 1 but there is a full season ahead of us, so we will see how it settles before making a final decision.”

Brisbane are short on depth in the edge forward department this year following the departures of Capewell and Keenan Palasia, who can play on the edge or in the middle, and may have to play an out of position forward to replace Piakura if he misses the season opener against the Sydney Roosters on March 3 in Las Vegas.

The club may also have to make a decision on Piakura's replacement early, with the Broncos to fly out for the USA this week.