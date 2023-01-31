Having been in the Brisbane Broncos system since he was 13 years old, rookie Blake Mozer hopes 2023 is the year he makes his NRL debut.

The 18-year-old talented hooker has been a part of the Broncos academy for six years and is considered one of the next generational talents in rugby league.

Committed until the end of the 2025 season, Mozer knows he has to be patient to get an opportunity in the first-grade team. A lifelong fan of Brisbane, he is hoping to one day make his dream a reality.

"It's not about playing NRL in Round 1, it's a learning curve, my goal is to play NRL and I'm going to push as hard as I can to get there," Mozer said to broncos.com.au.

"Be patient, honestly that is a big thing for me."

"I just need to get my body right, put a couple more kilos on, keep fit, play consistent footy at Q Cup level and hopefully get a crack at NRL."

Not a stranger to the big stage, Mozer represented Queensland in the U19 State of Origin last year. Despite being on the losing end, he made 28 tackles at an 84.8% efficiency rate. Playing as a rake he was instrumental in getting the forwards over the advantage line.

He also achieved Player of the Match honours in the Mal Meninga Cup. Playing for the Souths Logan Magpies he got them over the line in the Grand Final defeating Townsville Blackhawks.

Touted as one of the next big stars of rugby league, he insists he's not listening to critics. Instead, he is hoping to forge his own name.

"I just want to go around my own way, I'm Blake Mozer and the way I play is how I've grown up playing," he said.

"My strengths are the way I play and the way I can slow the game down, the tempo I play."

"Playing with my eyes open, I'm not the fastest or strongest on the field, but using my head to get around the field."