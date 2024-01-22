The Brisbane Broncos have been rocked by a pre-season training injury to Adam Reynolds, with the club left to be sweating on scans.

It's understood Reynolds picked up the injury while training on Monday morning with the Broncos as preparations for the 2024 season ramp up just weeks before the pre-season challenge begins.

Channel 7s Ben Davis posted footage on Twitter/X showing Reynolds hobbling from the field with the help of club medical staff and trainers. It appeared Reynolds couldn't put any pressure on his right ankle as he left the training paddock.

Fox Sports however have since had clarification from the club that the injury is believed to be "mild" in nature, although he has been sent for scans today to ascertain exactly what damage he has done to the ankle.

Should he pass fit, Reynolds will likely still take part in Brisbane's pre-season trial matches, although regardless, the veteran may not play in both contests with Kevin Walters' side to play the North Queensland Cowboys on February 18 and the Manly Sea Eagles on February 24 before jetting off to the United States of America for their season opener in Las Vegas against the Sydney Roosters.

The Broncos will be sweating on having Reynolds available for that game, with the veteran playing a crucial role in Brisbane's charge to the grand final in 2023 where they fell short against the Penrith Panthers.