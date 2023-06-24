The Brisbane Broncos are set to poach Dragons skipper and Australian international Ben Hunt from St George Illawarra.

News Corp has reported that Hunt is set to formalise a release with the Dragons as early as Monday, allowing him to make a return home to Queensland.

The Broncos are yet to make a formal approach to Hunt according to News Corp, however the club's bosses will reportedly contact the Dragons on Sunday to discuss an immediate transfer. The deal would allow Hunt to finish the rest of the season at Brisbane.

Brisbane currently have the salary cap space available to accommodate Hunt for the remainder of this season.

However, they will not be able to sign him to a long-term deal, with the 34-year-old likely to ink a two-year contract with the Titans beginning next season.

With Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam occupying the halves, Hunt will slot perfectly into the No.9 jersey ahead of Billy Walters, who has been the Broncos' first-choice hooker all season.

Speaking at a press conference this week, coach Kevin Walter said he would welcome the addition of Ben Hunt to the roster.

“I won't make any comment on Ben, I will let the NRL sort that out and we'll just wait and see what happens,” he said.

“To be fair, I think most clubs could do with Ben Hunt in their squad.

“Not too many clubs would say no to him.

“We see it all the time with Ben ... his work ethic, he is skilful and tough, but he is with the Dragons, so we're not interested ... he is with the Dragons.”