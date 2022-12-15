Broncos' recruit Jock Madden has been relishing his pre-season thus far, as he undertakes a halfback's apprenticeship alongside some of the game's greats.

The former Wests Tigers half is now training under the guidance of Premiership winners and Hall of Fame members in his push for a starting spot at Brisbane.

There's club captain and 251 NRL game veteran Adam Reynolds and head coach Kevin Walters, who occupied the halves in five of the club's six premierships. The club also has his halves partner Allan Langer, one of the game's great halfbacks, at their disposal.

“I came to the Broncos for an opportunity, coming to Brisbane and learning under 'Reyno' will help develop my game. The club has a great history and I want to be a part of it,” Madden said in a club statement.

“Working with Kevin, Reyno and Alf (Langer), those players have had so much success in the game, have won premierships and played at the highest level. To take all their knowledge in is going to help me a lot as a player.

“If I can pick their brains it's going to make me better.”

For Madden, the road to a regular starting spot at Red Hill won't be an easy one.

Outside of Reynolds, Madden is competing with the likes of breakout star Ezra Mam, Billy Walters and possibly even Cory Paix and Blake Mozer.

But Madden embraces the challenge of competition.

“I want to be playing NRL week-in and week-out. I feel more competition for places makes us better as players and continues to help us grow and push forward.

“I need to keep working on my defence. The Broncos pride themselves on defence and I need to focus on that and small parts of my game.

“There's a lot of things that have impressed me since coming up to Brisbane - how hard the players train, they really do push each other in the gym and on the field and that's going to make us better.

“The boys weren't satisfied with last year, we definitely want to be playing finals and win the comp as well. We are building for next season.

“I'll play wherever Kevvie wants me to play, I'll do my bit for the team.”