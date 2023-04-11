The Brisbane Broncos will receive a big boost ahead of Saturday's derby against the Titans, with Kobe Hetherington set to return after a long stint on the sidelines.

Hetherington will return from the sidelines after rupturing his bicep in the pre-season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, he was training with the top squad earlier today and is set to replace Thomas Flegler.

Flegler suffered a concussion against the Raiders meaning he will automatically be out this week due to the 11-day stand-down policy implemented by the NRL.

Having injured his bicep in the pre-season, Hetherington has returned to the Queensland Cup where he has impressed coach Kevin Walters.

Last season he appeared in 22 games for the side and can be seen anywhere in the forwards but mainly at lock or as a backup hooker.

Adam Reynolds is also set to play after overcoming an ankle sprain.