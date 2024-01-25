Broncos rake Tyson Smoothy has signed on at Red Hill, agreeing to terms with Brisbane on an extension that will keep him in maroon and gold until the end of the 2025 season.

Smoothy, 24, earned a spike in playing time across the back half of last season, with the Broncos Academy graduate stepping up to fill in for Corey Paix as the reserve dummy half along the straight to September.

Few would have expected such a rise, however, with Smoothy initially signing a train-and-trail deal ahead of 2023 after spending 2021 with the Storm before joining the Sunshine Coast Falcons in 2022.

Within a club statement, head coach Kevin Walters tipped his cap to Smoothy, stating the journeyman had well and truly earned his extension.

"Tyson made the most of his opportunity after joining us at the start of last preseason as a train-and-trial player and all his hard work paid off as the year went on," Walters said.

"He has a great attitude both on and off the field, knows what his role is and really fits into the team and what it means to be a Bronco.

It's great news that he has signed a contract extension and it's thoroughly deserved."

Despite the praise, Smoothy still faces a fight for first-grade minutes, with Paix returning from an MCL injury and young gun Blake Mozer also vying for time off the bench.

Smoothy and the Broncos are set to start their 2024 campaign when they face off against the Cowboys and Sea Eagles in dual trial contests next month.

Brisbane's road to September will officially begin in Las Vegas, with the Broncos travelling to Sin City to do battle against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday, March 2 (local time).