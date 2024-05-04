Adam Reynolds has vowed to return before the start of the NRL finals as the Brisbane Broncos have provided an official update on the veteran and outside back Jesse Arthars.

The duo both sustained injuries on Friday night against the Sydney Roosters and will now be sidelined for one and half months (Arthars) and three and a half months (Reynolds).

“Jesse sustained a fractured jaw and underwent surgery today. He will miss 6 weeks," the club's Head of Performance Dave Ballard said in a statement.

“Adam had a scan today at the Clive Berghofer Qscan Facility which showed a ruptured bicep. He will have surgery early this week and be out for 12-14 weeks.” Embed from Getty Images While Reynolds will be out for approximately three months, the veteran halfback has vowed to return before the finals series and will undergo surgery on Monday. “I'm aiming to be back about a month before finals, and if anything it could be a blessing because I can come back fit and fresh and try to inject some life into the team,” Reynolds said via The Sydney Morning Herald. “It's a long year, and it's always good when you have some fresh legs at the back end of the year.”

“I knew it wasn't season-ending. I always knew biceps were around a three-month recovery," he added.

"I'm glad it didn't happen later in the season. Kobe [Hetherington] did it last year, Herbie [Farnworth] did one, and ‘Sutto' [John Sutton] did it when I was at Souths.

“The Titans game in round 22 would be nice, or the Cowboys the following week.

"There's a bye and then Parramatta [in round 25], but I'd like to get back a week before the bye so you can have the contact and then a week to get over the soreness.”