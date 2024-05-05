The Penrith Panthers have extended the contract of promising second-rower Josiah Vahaakolo-Fifita until the end of the 2026 season.

Agreeing to a new deal for a further two seasons, Zero Tackle can confirm that it is an SG Ball Cup contract that will see Vahaakolo-Fifita stay in the junior representative competition.

A consistent performer in the recent SG Ball Cup season, the forward initially signed with the club from the Manly Sea Eagles alongside brother Jodeci Vahaakolo-Fifita in mid-last year.

Hailing from South Auckland, will be hoping to become the next Panthers to transition from the junior grades into the NRL in the coming years, following in the likes of Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin and Lindsay Smith.

“Josiah has all of the attributes, on and off the field, that makes us want to keep him here," Panthers Head of Recruitment Jim Jones said via his agent at Ginnen Group Sports.

“He's a great young man to have around the club”