Injured Broncos Brendan Piakura, David Mead, Tesi Niu and Albert Kelly are on the mend at Red Hill, however, none are expected to feature in Kevin Walters' first-grade side at any stage soon.

According to a brief statement released by Brisbane's Head Of Performance Dave Ballard on Thursday afternoon, the exhilarating Niu has now successfully surpassed the one-month milestone post his successful hamstring surgery, yet the 20-year-old still has another 6-8 weeks left in his rehabilitation program.

Should Niu make a return at the earliest convenience, the Tongan international will be set to pull on the boots for Brisbane's Round 18 clash against the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday, July 16.

Kelly too is still a ways off from returning to Walters' roster, given the 31-year-old is yet to commence running.

A specific return timeline for the ex-Sharks and Titans veteran was not provided.

Ballard has also claimed that Piakura (hamstring) and Mead (knee) are expected to return to the Q-Cup action over the course of the next fortnight with Norths Devils and Wynnum Manly respectively.