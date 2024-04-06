The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Adam Reynolds has only suffered a minor hamstring injury, while outside back Deine Mariner will miss a number of weeks.

Reynolds didn't feature in the second half of Brisbane's Thursday night clash against the Melbourne Storm, leaving the field distraught after suffering a hamstring injury.

Original concerns were that he had done a serious amount of damage to the hamstring and could miss an extended period, however, Brisbane have now provided an update suggesting scans have only shown a minor hamstring strain.

“Adam underwent scans back in Brisbane today at the Qscan Clive Berghofer Facility which revealed a minor hamstring strain – we will see how he pulls up in the coming days before he works into a rehab program," Brisbane's head of performance Dave Ballard said in a statement confirming the news.

It means Reynolds is a chance to feature in next weekend's derby against the Dolphins, although could still miss a week or two.

Brisbane will likely take no risks with their veteran halfback this early in the year, and hamstring strains are notoriously tricky to return from.

Meanwhile, Brisbane have confirmed Mariner has suffered a fracture in his back that will likely leave him sidelined for between three and four weeks.

"Deine was scanned in Melbourne after the game, showing a transverse process fracture in his back. Players with similar injuries have returned to play within 3-4 weeks so it will be a matter of assessing how quickly Deine recovers," Ballard said.

The injury could bring Corey Oates into the starting 17 on the wing for Brisbane for the coming weeks, although the Broncos may yet look at other options given Oates has been used in the forwards off the bench in recent weeks while Brendan Piakura has been sidelined.