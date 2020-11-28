BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 01: Matthew Lodge of the Broncos takes on the defence during the round four NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium on April 1, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Brisbane prop Matt Lodge is set to sign with the New Zealand Warriors on a multi-million dollar contract despite newly appointed Broncos coach Kevin Walters stating the 25-year-old was in his plans for 2021 this week, per Channel Nine.

However, Walters will be keen to adjust his roster for next season, with Lodge a suitable candidate to leave Red Hill in a move to Auckland for the next three seasons, opening up plenty of cap room for the struggling Broncos.

Lodge, the son-in-law of Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan, is seen as the man to replace the retired Adam Blair, with New Zealand coach Nathan Brown backing to Lodge to be a leading forward at the club.

The new deal with the Warriors is set to hand Lodge a handy pay rise from his current deal with the Broncos, which currently sits close to $1 million-per-season.