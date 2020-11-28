Brisbane prop Matt Lodge is set to sign with the New Zealand Warriors on a multi-million dollar contract despite newly appointed Broncos coach Kevin Walters stating the 25-year-old was in his plans for 2021 this week, per Channel Nine.

However, Walters will be keen to adjust his roster for next season, with Lodge a suitable candidate to leave Red Hill in a move to Auckland for the next three seasons, opening up plenty of cap room for the struggling Broncos.

Lodge, the son-in-law of Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan, is seen as the man to replace the retired Adam Blair, with New Zealand coach Nathan Brown backing to Lodge to be a leading forward at the club.

The new deal with the Warriors is set to hand Lodge a handy pay rise from his current deal with the Broncos, which currently sits close to $1 million-per-season.