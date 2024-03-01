Initially signed with the Brisbane Broncos on a train-and-trial contract after moving from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Josiah Karapani has been updated to the club's Top 30 roster.

Growing up in New Zealand, Karapani impressed club officials at the Rabbitohs in the Jersey Flegg Cup and was upgraded from a development contract to the Top 30 roster for the 2023 season.

Yet to make his NRL debut, he was listed as the 18th man twice last season and played 19 games in the NSW Cup. During his games, he scored seven tries, provided three try assists, registered eight line breaks and ran an average of 123 running metres per game.

However, he would move to the Brisbane Broncos ahead of this season on a train-and-trial contract.

Now on the Top 30 roster, he will contend with Jesse Arthars, Corey Oates, Deine Mariner, Jordan Pereira, Delouise Hoeter and Tristan Sailor for a spot in the club's back-line, joining the trio of Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo.

Campbell Graham, a former teammate of Karapani, admitted to Zero Tackle at the beginning of last year that he took Karapani under his wing and tried to mentor him throughout the pre-season and season.

Ex-halfback teammate Lachlan Ilias also spoke about his potential at the beginning of last season and is expecting big things from him in the future.