Tye Broncos and ten of its players will be hit with $140,000 in fines for breaching the league’s biosecurity protocols, per nrl.com’s Joel Gould.

Seven senior listed players and three development players breached the league’s COVID-19 related guidelines by visiting the Everton Park Hotel on August 1.

The Broncos will be fined $75,000, with all seven senior-listed players being hit with a 5% fee of their salaries, amassing to $65,000.

Those players involved in the breach are believed to be Jake Turpin, Kotoni Staggs, David Fifita, Cory Paix, Keenan Palasia, Sean O’Sullivan and Corey Oates.

Development players Tyson Gamble, Ethan Bullemor and Josh James will have a percentage of their fines suspended.

Stand-in league chief executive Andrew Abdo revealed the NRL had taken in all available information before issuing the breach.

“We have taken our time to thoroughly investigate this matter so we could gather as much evidence as possible to determine exactly what happened at the venue,” he said.

“It is our view that this breach involved a significant failure of the club to properly administer the League’s biosecurity protocols.”