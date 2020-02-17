Izaia Perese has been stood down from all duties by the Brisbane Broncos after being charged by police with drug offences.
The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and is monitoring the situation.
“Standing down Izaia is not a judgement of his guilt or innocence, but recognition that this is a serious matter,” said Broncos CEO Paul White via a club statement.
“We have discussed our course of action and the reasoning behind it with Izaia, and he understands the action we have taken.
“We will review the matter as it moves through the legal process.”
The club won’t be making any further comment on the matter at the present time.
