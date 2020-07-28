Brisbane Broncos duo Anthony Milford and Jack Bird are set to be cut by the club, as first reported by The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield.

It is believed that the Broncos will need to pay a significant amount of the pair’s salary if they join rival clubs.

They e got to clear Bird and Milford to get some cap space B4 they do anything. https://t.co/0fy72xFpZ3 — BUZZ ROTHFIELD (@BuzzRothfield) July 26, 2020

Channel 7’s Chris Garry said on the Broncos Weekly fan podcast that the club could pay up to $1.3 million to see the back of Milford and Bird.

“They’ll deny it, but I don’t doubt for a second that the Broncos would be happy to offload Anthony Milford if they could,” Garry said.

“My money is on Jack Bird and Milford not being at the Broncos next year.”

Bird has already reportedly received interest from a number of rival Sydney clubs.

“Jack Bird’s been a disaster for all sorts of different reasons, mainly just bad luck, but he did also come to the club injured,” Garry said.

“I think he wants to go to Sydney next year and the Broncos will make it work, but, gee they are going to have to pay a lot of that wage next year.”