Brisbane Broncos NRLW duo Annetta Nu'uausala and Brianna Clark could miss the rest of the season in a big blow for the club after they were both charged by the Match Review Committee following their win against the Wests Tigers NRLW side.

The veteran forward Nu'uausala faces a two-game suspension after she was sent to the sin-bin and placed on report for a hip-drop tackle on Sarah Togatuki. Nu'uausala was charged with a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact offence by the MRC following the game.

Nu'uausala will miss the club's last game of the season and the first week of the finals (if the Broncos make it) with an early guilty plea. However, if the forward decides to fight the charge and is deemed unsuccessful, the suspension will increase to three matches.

Nu'uausala was also charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for a separate incident during the match. The punishment carries a warning if she takes an early guilty plea or a one-match suspension if she is deemed guilty after challenging the charge.

Broncos' teammate Brianna Clark was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw. It carries a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea or a two-match suspension if the charge is unsuccessfully contested.

However, as Clark was charged with a Grade 1 charge, the offence carries a fine of $400 if she enters an early guilty plea instead of a one-match ban.

Chelsea Lenarduzzi (Brisbane Broncos NRLW), Holli Wheeler (Cronulla Sharks NRLW) and Cortez Te Pou (St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW) were also charged during the weekend's matches but only faced warnings.

