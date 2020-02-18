Brisbane Broncos logo

The Brisbane Broncos have named their squad for next Saturday’s trial clash against the North Queensland Cowboys in Cairns.

David Fifita has not been selected due to his participation in the All-Star match on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford have been paired up in the halves in what will be their first hitout together.

Alex Glenn will lead the club as captain.

Broncos team for Cowboys clash 

1 Jack Bird
2 Herbie Farnworth
3 Kotoni Staggs
4 Jesse Arthars
5 Xavier Coates
6 Anthony Milford
7 Brodie Croft
8 Tevita Pangai Jnr
9 Jake Turpin
10 Payne Haas
11 Alex Glenn (c)
12 Ethan Bullemor
13 Patrick Carrigan
Interchange
14 Jamayne Isaako
15 Richie Kennar
16 Tesi Niu
17 Tom Dearden
18 Cory Paix
19 Thomas Flegler
20 Joe Ofahengaue
21 Rhys Kennedy
22 Jamil Hopoate