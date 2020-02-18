The Brisbane Broncos have named their squad for next Saturday’s trial clash against the North Queensland Cowboys in Cairns.
David Fifita has not been selected due to his participation in the All-Star match on the Gold Coast on Saturday.
Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford have been paired up in the halves in what will be their first hitout together.
Alex Glenn will lead the club as captain.
Broncos team for Cowboys clash
|1
|Jack Bird
|2
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Jesse Arthars
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Brodie Croft
|8
|Tevita Pangai Jnr
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Alex Glenn (c)
|12
|Ethan Bullemor
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|Interchange
|14
|Jamayne Isaako
|15
|Richie Kennar
|16
|Tesi Niu
|17
|Tom Dearden
|18
|Cory Paix
|19
|Thomas Flegler
|20
|Joe Ofahengaue
|21
|Rhys Kennedy
|22
|Jamil Hopoate