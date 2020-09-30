The embattled Brisbane Broncos are ready to launch a spectacular offer to bring super coach Craig Bellamy to the club.

Despite the Broncos set to announce Kevin Walters as coach, it seems they are looking even further down the road offering Bellamy a 10-year deal from the 2022 season as a coaching director.

The Broncos could use their secret weapon in a bid to get Bellamy to Queensland as The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel reported the club could utilise his son Aaron as part of their masterplan to get the three-time premiership coach.

Aaron is currently working alongside his father at the Melbourne Storm as a development coach.

Badel reiterated his comments on NRL360 saying that the Broncos are still trying to figure out a way to land the super coach.

“Speaking to the Broncos they’re still very confident in getting Craig Bellamy,” Badel told NRL360.

“The Broncos have table a deal of up to ten years – a lifetime contract to try and get him to Red Hill.

“The discussions have evolved over the last few months. there was another discussion of a straight up five-year deal, they’ve also said to Craig we’re prepared to look at a three to five year option in your favour which would see him remain at the Broncos past his 70th birthday.

“He would be coaching director until beyond 2030 if he took the deal.

“At this stage he insists he hasn’t signed anything, that is correct but there have been discussion with Matt Tripp (the Storm chairman) that Craig intends to relocate to Brisbane in 2022.”

“He (Walters) would report to Craig Bellamy, as part of these discussions that have been happening between Craig Bellamy and Paul White (Broncos CEO), they’ve also spoken to Craig about joining the Brisbane recruitment and retention committee.”

“Craig Bellamy would have a say in that. I don’t see how he does this job on a three-day a week.”

Meanwhile, Bellamy has hit back at suggestions that he is on the move.

“I responded the other day that I’m not making any decision,” Bellamy said after the Melbourne Storm’s loss to St George Illawarra Dragons.

“I ain’t going to be talking about it until after the finals but I can tell you right here right now I haven’t agreed to nothing anywhere.”