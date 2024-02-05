The Brisbane Broncos NRLW have made a huge re-signing, adding an extra two years to Julia Robinson's contract that will see her remain at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The star winger, who has won three NRLW premierships with the club, has been with the Broncos since their maiden year in the competition.

After agreeing to the contract extension, Robinson has joined the club's Game Development team. Here, she will be the first female Game Development Officer, which will allow her to give back to schools and the community.

To date, the 26-year-old has played 24 games and represented Australia at the recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022 and appeared in three State of Origin series for Queensland.

“This opportunity came up and when I was first told about it, I knew I couldn't say no because what more would I want to do than work and play in the Broncos and be a part of such a great club, now working and playing with my mates?”, Robinson said via broncos.com.au.

“Now I get to give back by going out to schools and the community and helping pave the way future generations of female athletes."

“I feel the Broncos are my second home. When I walk in everyone makes me feel so welcome," she added.

"I'm so excited, I've always wanted to be a one club person and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Broncos for all of my rugby league career.

“It's such a fantastic club, especially with how much they support us - you can't help but want to be a part of it.

“I would like a few more Premierships, I want to get to the Grand Final again and hopefully bring the trophy home for Brisbane."

Scott Prince, the head coach of the Brisbane Broncos NRLW team was extremely happy to see her remain at the club for the future and admitted he was thrilled to see her gain an expanded role at the club.

“This isn't just good news for Julia but great for the whole club as well. I look forward to seeing what more she can do every time she steps on the field,” said Prince.

“She (Robinson) is an influential part of our gameplay and her presence will definitely bolster the strength of the team.”