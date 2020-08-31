Controversial Bronco Tevita Pangai Jr has been handed a second chance with Brisbane following a number of off-field issues that placed his future with the club in jeopardy, per Fox Sports.

The Broncos held discussions with the 24-year-old on Friday regarding his future at Red Hill, with Pangai Jr being given a final warning by club officials.

The Brisbane forward breached NRL protocols when he attended a barbershop opening outside of his club’s bubble and soon revealed to the league he had breached NRL guidelines on a number of occasions.

Pangai Jr is currently stood down until September 8, but will see out his contract with the Broncos.

Speaking on Big League Wrap, James Hooper said Pangai Jr would have made a strong case for his future as the Broncos were seriously questioning his position with the club.

“He’s clearly demonstrated to the board genuine contrition, why he deserves a second chance,” Hooper said.

“They were ready to tear his contract up, out the door, not to play at Red Hill again.

“I don’t think we’ll see him play again this season.

“He knows he’s got to come good. He wants to be part of the solution at the Broncos, not part of the problem. It’s a big 12 months coming up for Tevita.”

The Age’s Brent Read said the Brisbane star could be set to face a major pay decrease in the aftermath of the Broncos’ decision.

“In the absence of terminating his deal, the Broncos have the option to suspend him for an extended period or fine Pangai Jnr as much as one-quarter of his $650,000 contract,” Read reported.