The Brisbane Broncos will remain stable at the helm until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season, with Kevin Walters handed a two-year extension by the club.

The former Broncos' half, who was involved in multiple premierships for the club, took over thehead coaching role at the start of the 2021 season following the departure of Anthony Seibold, who is now in charge of the Manly Sea Eagles.

Taking over a team in crisis fresh off their first-ever wooden spoon, Walters struggled during his first season in charge, with the Broncos unable to get away from the bottom echelon of the table.

2022 showed signs of promise for the 55-year-old, with the Broncos at one point in the top four, before a dramatic fadeout during the second half of the season saw the club fall out of the finals.

The current season is off on the right foot though, with the Broncos sitting five and zero at the top of the table.

It's still only early days, but the former Queensland State of Origin player and coach, who also had 11 Tests for Australia, has been granted a show of faith by the club as they continue to look at building their roster into the 2023 campaign.

Some will undoubtedly question the extension given the somewhat unproven credentials, but club CEO Dave Donaghy said the extension was well-deserved.

"Kev is doing a fantastic job, as too are his staff and the entire playing group. This contract extension for Kev is recognition that he has the football program on the right path," Donaghy said in a statement.

"Whilst the season is still only young, our team's performances over the opening rounds is testament to the way Kev and the whole program have stepped up over the pre-season to work hard and progress together.

"Kev is incredibly passionate about the club and the club's history and he has driven closer ties with the Broncos' former greats while also empowering our current players to create a legacy of their own.

"He has also encouraged a "one team, one club" attitude, growing the bond between the players, their families and the wider club - the importance of those bonds can't be underestimated.

"I've seen first-hand his progress as an NRL head coach and as a leader since he came into the top job here at the Broncos.

"It's a unique and challenging role but it's one that Kev has shown a willingness to grow and evolve to the benefit of the entire program. A two-year extension provides early clarity for staff and players, as well as stability for the program.”

Other clubs have been burned by extending coaches too early, but the talent in the Broncos' first-grade squad is undeniable, with veteran Adam Reynolds piloting a crop of youngsters which includes the returned Reece Walsh, and two of the game's best forwards in Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, who is viewed as a future club captain.

Walters said the extension didn't have as much to do with him as it did the entire club.

"The Broncos are my passion and to earn another two years as coach of this great club is an honour," Walters said.

"It's recognition that the entire club - all the players and the staff - are doing their job and playing their role in what we are trying to build together.

"We have made a really encouraging start to the season but that's exactly what it is - just the start of a long road ahead.

"We know that we have to keep on working hard every training session, every day, every week to stay on the right path towards success.

"The next step down that road is against the Raiders at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night and we can't wait to get back out there in front of our home crowd."

Walters, who played 242 games for the Broncos, has already past 50 games in charge of the Broncos, and by the time this deal expires, will be well north of 100.