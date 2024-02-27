Manly Sea Eagles vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Manly Sea Eagles

Second-rower Josh Schuster has been ruled out of the clash after an injury-plagued pre-season but will be ready to be selected the following week. In his place, newly re-signed utility Ben Trbojevic will take his place on the left edge of the field.

After impressing in the trials, The Daily Telegraph reports Jamie Humphreys will be awarded the utility spot on the interchange, while Nathan Brown will also be selected after being promoted to the Top 30 roster.

Project Round 1 Team: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jaxson Paulo 3. Reuben Garrick 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Jason Saab 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Taniela Paseka 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jamie Humphreys 15. Karl Lawton 16. Nathan Brown 17. Ethan Bullemor

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs will unveil a new-look backline in round one, with Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham and Tyrone Munro all ruled out - Izaac Thompson will also be unavailable after not being granted a visa to the United States.

In their place, the Rabbitohs have to select two of either Richard Kennar, Jacob Gagai or Taane Milne. The latter two are the frontrunners, with Gagai set to become one of the oldest-ever NRL debutants.

It is understood that Cody Walker and Damien Cook are racing the clock to play as they are currently under injury clouds but are set to play.

Projected Round 1 Team: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Jacob Gagai 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Sean Keppie 9. Damien Cook 10. Tevita Tatola 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray 14. Siliva Havili 15. Shaquai Mitchell 16. Davvy Moale 17. Thomas Burgess