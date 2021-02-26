The Brisbane Broncos have named Alex Glenn as their captain for the upcoming season.

The club confirmed in a statement on Friday that the veteran forward had retained the captaincy under Kevin Walters for 2021.

The 32-year old beat out Anthony Milford, Ben Te’o and Payne Haas for the role, while Andrew McCullough was also in the running prior to signing with the Dragons.

Glenn has played 267 NRL games over 12 seasons for the Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2009.

He was thrilled to retain the captaincy for the upcoming campaign.

“It’s something I love – I feel like I didn’t really get the opportunity last year because I was injury-prone but I’m really grateful to be given another opportunity to lead this great club,” he said via a club statement.

“I’m going to help our team get the best results week-in, week-out and help my teammates be the best they can both on and off the field.

“I look at the captains who have led this club in the past and they are legends of the game – I don’t consider myself in their league but I just want to do everyone proud and lead by example on the field, that’s where I do my best work as captain.”

Walters added: “Alex was Captain under trying circumstances last year and I think he did a great job – he has the experience and he has been a consistent player for the Broncos over a long period of time.

“He is one of our most experienced players and he understands what being a Bronco is about, and wearing that jersey and leading that team.

“We want all of our senior players and everyone who pulls that Broncos jersey to show the qualities that a real Broncos player shows, just like Alex Glenn does every game he plays.”