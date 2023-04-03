The Brisbane Broncos have re-signed outside back Jesse Arthars until the end of the 2026 season.

Arthars has been a big part of the club's success since the beginning of the year by competing in four out of the five games.

During this, he has put on nine tackle busts, three line breaks and accumulated over 400 running metres, whilst on the wing.

Still only 24 years of age, Arthars will be hoping to add plenty more NRL games to his current tally of 46.

He become the latest Broncos player to sign a long-term deal with Patrick Carrigan, Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo, Kotoni Staggs, Kobe Hetherington, Cory Paix, Corey Jensen, Blake Mozer and Xavier Willison all signed for the future.

"Jesse has been really impressive since he re-joined the club at the start of the pre-season from his year at the Warriors," coach Kevin Walters said on broncos.com.au.

"He moves well across the ground and is good under the high ball and fits really well into the way we want to play as a team."

"Jesse also brings versatility and can play centre, wing and even fullback - this year we have asked him to fill a role on the wing for us in first grade and he has done a terrific job."

"Jesse is a team player and that is exactly the kind of person we want as part of what we are building here at the Broncos - we are delighted that he is staying."