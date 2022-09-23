The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed that they will shift three of their home games to the Gabba in 2023.

It comes with the club unable to use Suncorp Stadium for a period during the second half of the season thanks to the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The tournament will claim a number of grounds used by the NRL, being Suncorp Stadium, AAMI Park, Allianz Stadium and Accor Stadium. The Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs will be the other impacted clubs, although none have outlined their plans yet.

The Broncos told members of the club today that the Gabba would be their temporary home.

It was believed the only other venue under consideration by the club was the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre at Nathan, which was used by the club between 1993 and 2003.

While the Broncos had enormous success at the venue, winning 95 games there compared to only 23 losses 4 draws, they have elected to head across town to the Gabba, which will be a delicate process in itself to ensure dates are available outside of fixtures hosted by the Brisbane Lions in the AFL.

Confirmation to @brisbanebroncos members that we'll get 3 games at @GabbaBrisbane next year due to @FIFAWWC (which will be epic at SS!) Gabba X Bronx game days will be epic. I remember working the @lionsofficial games in 2001 and they had an outstanding atmosphere #BronxNation pic.twitter.com/HRoMKPHgOV — Blair Hughes (@MrBlairHughes) September 23, 2022

"The 2023 NRL season also promises a special page in our club's history with a handful of our home games to be staged at The Gabba while the FIFA Women's World Cup is running in Australia and New Zealand during July and August next year," a statement to club members said.

"We will start and finish with nine of our home games remaining at Suncorp Stadium - while three matches will move a stone's throw across the river to The Gabba in the back half of the season."

It's understood the club believe The Gabba will be a better fit for the club's enormous member base heading into 2023, although it's likely they will work with the NRL to ensure Queensland derby games and other big fixtures don't end up at the oval venue.

The State of Origin series is also unlikely to be impacted by the World Cup.

The Gabba itself is due to enormous rennovations and an increased capacity from the current total of 42,000, with the venue to be upgraded ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games.