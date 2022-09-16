The fallout from the Brisbane Broncos disastrous end to 2022 has claimed some casualties, with the club announcing sudden changes to their football department staff.

The Broncos have revealed that NRL assistant coach Terry Matterson and Football Administration Manager Steve Walters - brother of head coach Kevin - have both departed the club after being closely involved with the organisation in recent years.

Matterson – the uncle of current Eels player Ryan – played 165 NRL games for Brisbane and the Roosters and was a teammate of current coach Kevin Walters.

“Both Terry and Steve have worked tirelessly in their roles over recent years and everyone at the club is extremely thankful for their significant contribution to the Broncos,” coach Kevin Walters said in a club statement.

“Terry has played and coached at the highest level. He won two premiership s with the Broncos as a player.

“He’s worked hard as a coach for the best part of 20 years and brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role as senior assistant coach.

“Steve has been working as a football manager for the last 20 years. He’s worked with both the Kangaroos and Maroons through some of their most successful eras, and the Broncos are grateful for his contribution and expertise over the past two seasons.”

The sudden departures come after a highly-publicised internal review into where exactly things went wrong for the Brisbane side, after they sat on the cusp of the top four after some brilliant form, only to go on a horror run that would see them ousted from finals contention in the final week.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy confirmed the review was now complete and the club was already preparing for the season to come.

“The process was a normal review that we do every year. We will take those learnings and ensure that we keep improving,” Donaghy said.

“We were disappointed in our last month of the season but the team and club have taken great strides and our goal is to continue on that path in 2023.”