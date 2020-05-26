Broncos legend Trevor Gillmeister has boldly declared that the club can this season’s premiership.

Despite Anthony Seibold’s team coming off a historic 58-point loss to Parramatta in last year’s finals, Gillmeister is confident about what their 2020 prospects.

Speaking on 7NEWS Brisbane, Gillmeister believes Brisbane can break their 14-year premiership drought.

“I think they’re a big chance, not only just to make the finals but they could go all the way this year and win the premiership,” he said.

“They do need David Fifita on the field if they’re going to go a long way in the finals. But I’m pretty keen on them this year, I think they’ll do really well”

The dual-premiership player said the signing of Brodie Croft will help boost their chances.

“That’s what they need, some direction, and I think that will take a lot of pressure of Anthony Milford who just wants to roam around the field.”

