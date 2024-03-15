The Brisbane Broncos may be without Adam Reynolds for a short period, but he has been cleared of any serious damage after scans on a knee injury sustained on Thursday evening showed an MCL issue.

The good news is that scans have cleared him of any ACL damage per News Corp.

Confirmation that Adam Reynolds avoided an ACL injury - scans revealed an aggravation of MCL sprain he carried into the game (via @badel_cmail). Will be monitored in the coming days to plan return, but most back within 1-3 week range — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 15, 2024

Reynolds was shown in clear discomfort late in the second half after playing a hand in setting up a try, and while club medical staff seemed to clear him of any serious damage with on the spot tests, the veteran halfback would eventually be benched for the remainder of the contest.

Reynolds admitted post-game that it was 'pretty sore'.

“I've stirred up what was already there,” the skipper said post-game.

“It's pretty sore. I felt it during the game. I'll get another scan and see how it is.”

Reynolds played through a knee injury at various points of the 2023 season, including during the grand final and didn't play in either of Brisbane's trials this year.

The star half was said to have aggravated the knee injury during pre-season training, throwing doubt at one point over whether he would be fit for Round 1 or not.

Reynolds was cleared to play in Las Vegas, where he failed to pilot Brisbane past the Sydney Roosters, but he was back to somewhere near his best during the Round 2 win over a struggling South Sydney Rabbitohs outfit.

The contest saw Brisbane run out heavy winners in the end, but any long-term injury to the veteran halfback could prove disastrous.

If Reynolds is to miss any time, it's expected ex-Wests Tiger Jock Madden will come straight into the side where he will partner Ezra Mam in the halves.