The Brisbane Broncos are interested in bringing back former player Ben Te’o, reports The Courier Mail.

If Te’o does agree to a move to the Broncos it will be on minimum wage, as the Broncos have two-player spots they need to fill before the June 30 deadline.

Te’o is currently plying his trade for the Japanese Sunwolves in the Super Rugby competition, but with the club being axed at the end of this year’s Super Rugby season it leaves the door open for a potential return to rugby league and his former club.

“If Ben wants to come and play for us I would love to have him,” Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold told the Courier Mail.

“Ben is obviously a player of interest.

“If he wants to come and play for us for a minimum wage, I would love to have him.

“My understanding is he is still contracted to the Sunwolves, so until he gets some clarity over his commitments in Super Rugby, then he isn’t available at present.

“But if he becomes available … we have to fill two spots before June 30 and they are both minimum wage spots.

“We won’t waste any more money than those two sports for 2020 because we have plans in place for 2021.”

Although Te’o hasn’t played league since 2014, Seibold said that his experience would be vital for the young group.

“We have to get someone in to fill the squad and we’d like it to be Ben,” Seibold said.

“If he wants to play for us on a minimum salary, who wouldn’t want someone who has done what Te’o has done in both codes?

“I know he loves the Broncos. I have only met Ben twice in passing, but Peter Nolan (Broncos head-of-football) and Darius (Boyd, veteran Brisbane centre) who has played with him before speak highly of him.”