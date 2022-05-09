Brisbane Broncos young gun winger Selwyn Cobbo has been fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months after being charged with driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle while on a suspended licence.

The Broncos released a statement confirming the news today after the 19-year-old Cherbourg-born talent appeared in Nanango court on Monday.

He had no conviction recorded by the court for the offence.

The Broncos also confirmed they had informed the NRL's integrity unit last month when the incident first occurred.

Cobbo has been a key part of Kevin Walters' Broncos side this year, lining up on the wing in each game and scoring four tries to date as speculation continues over whether he will re-sign with the Broncos or find a new club once his contract expires at the end of 2023.

The youngster said he would learn from his mistake.

“I know I’ve done the wrong thing and I take full responsibility for that mistake. I’ll learn from this and I will strive to make better choices in the future," Cobbo said in the club statement.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said the club will continue to support Cobbo off-field.

“Selwyn has acknowledged to the club that he made an error in judgement on this occasion," Donaghy said.

"Selwyn understands he will need to make better decisions in the future, particularly when it comes to complying with road safety. We will continue to support Selwyn off-field, as well as on it.

The club acknowledges the importance of road safety and respecting road laws, as does Selwyn.”