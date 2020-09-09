Brisbane Broncos chairman Karl Morris would welcome back super coach Wayne Bennett in some sort of capacity as he helps rebuild the club.

The Broncos are seeking a rebuild after the tumultuous Anthony Seibold era that ended in disarray, but the pair have had history after a bust-up in 2018, however, Morris would take Bennett if it helps transform the club.

“If the board decided they wanted Wayne back, it would be considered,” Morris told the Daily Telegraph.

“Look, if there was a serious proposal put forward for Wayne Bennett to come back to the Broncos, I will put it to the board.

“At the end of the day, I don’t hold grudges.

“My job as chairman is to do the best thing by the Broncos first and foremost. The board is there to provide governance on what is in the best interests of the Broncos and we view matters through that lens.

“For me personalities are taken out. It‘s what’s in the best interests of the club moving forward.”

However, Bennett still has one year to go under his commitments to Souths, but the club has given him reassurances that if he does want to go early they won’t stand in his way.

“I’m humbled by the fact we might all be big enough to move on from where we were two years ago,” Bennett told the Daily Telegraph.

“I am happy at Souths, it’s a wonderful club and I’ve enjoyed my time here.

“Things with the Broncos are speculative at this stage. Right now, I’m happy where I am and I enjoy coaching the team at South Sydney.”

“I have felt the Broncos’ pain because of my 25 years there and my great love for the club.

“I value the wonderful men and women that I worked with at the Broncos for a long period of time, whether it was players or staff.

“We all made a contribution to that club in our time there, not just me.

“Many directors were outstanding to work with.

“I appreciate what has been said about me (from Morris), but I’ll get on with my job at South Sydney and see what happens.”