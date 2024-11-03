Brisbane Broncos legend Allan Langer has announced his decision to transition into a new role within the club, following the departure of his longtime friend, Kevin Walters.

Langer, who has been an integral part of the Broncos organisation since retiring from the NRL in 2002 after captaining the team to four premierships, has opted to step away from his position as a trainer.

With Walters sacked from his coaching role following a disappointing end to the 2024 season, the Broncos swiftly appointed New South Wales Blues coach Michael Maguire to lead the club.

Faced with the tough decision of whether to remain as a trainer, Langer has chosen to embrace a new ambassadorial role, where he will focus on working with sponsors and promoting the club.

“After a long year, I just felt like I needed a change,” Langer told the Courier Mail.

“I've been with the Broncos since the start. I want to be there until the end.”

Entering the 2024 season, the Broncos had high hopes for a return to grand final glory, but the injury toll took over their campaign.

Walters, who has always regarded Langer as a vital ally, said, “He is a great ally to have and is a real Broncos man, which makes it even more special.

"We will be carrying Alf out in a box.”

Legendary coach Wayne Bennett has hailed Langer as the greatest Bronco, acknowledging his two decades of dedication to the club since his retirement.

Langer's absence from running water and sending messages on the field will be felt, especially during training sessions, as Maguire expressed his hope that Alfie would have continued in his previous role.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy was supportive of Langer's transition, stating, “When Alf came to see me, I was only too happy to make this happen.

"Alf is such a special person. Everyone knows him and everyone loves him, but better yet, he loves the Broncos just as much.

"He's always said to me that he will do anything for the club, and he is genuinely excited about swapping the blue shirt for the buttoned-up one. Alf has a job at the Broncos for as long as he wants.”

In his new role, Langer will remain closely tied to the club, promoting the Broncos throughout regional Queensland and travelling to Las Vegas for the NRL season opener with the Broncos' partner, Corporate Business Travel.

“I also can't wait to get back to Vegas again and see our great game of rugby league; it will give the Americans something to talk about,” Langer said.

“It's the perfect role for me.”

Allan Langer was named a member of the NRL Hall of Fame after an impressive career playing 457 first-class games.