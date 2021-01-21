Brisbane Broncos forward Ethan Bullemor has signed a two-year extension.

The Broncos announced on Thursday morning that the 20-year old has penned a new contract that will tie him to the club until the end of 2022.

Bullemor was thrilled to extend his tenure at Brisbane and excited for what the future held.

Exciting prop forward Ethan Bullemor has committed to the Broncos until the end of the 2022 seasonhttps://t.co/TM7EsNk2Ax pic.twitter.com/d6ueXCOjxY — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) January 21, 2021

“I’m really excited to be able to extend for another two years at the club I grew up supporting,” he told broncos.com.au.

“It was a challenging year for many reasons in 2020 but it was also an exciting year for me personally to be able to pull on the jersey that I’d always looked up to, that was really rewarding and a real privilege.

“I feel really good going into this year, just trying to tick all the boxes so that I don’t let the team down when I get the chance. I want to play my best footy and get as many opportunities to pull on the Broncos jersey as I can.

”Moving into this year with a new coach and a new attitude, we just want to be better and not let each other or the fans down.”

Bullemor was a Queensland Under 20s representative in 2019, coming through the Broncos’ development pathways before getting elevated to the top squad.

He made his NRL debut last year and went on to make eight first-grade appearances.