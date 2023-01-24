Following a breakout season in 2022, Brisbane Broncos forward Corey Jensen is ready to continue his form this season, whether he is starting or coming off the bench.

Joining the Broncos last year after five years with the Cowboys, he appeared in 18 games in the front row or coming off the bench, which was a breakout season for the prop.

The forward made 404 tackles in defence and 7 tackle busts and 2034 total running metres in the attack.

Last season was a big step for Jensen, as he didn't play more than 10 games in his last three seasons with the Cowboys. After a successful beginning to his NRL career, he went on to be out of favour in North Queensland before moving to Brisbane.

The return of Thomas Flegler and the arrival of Martin Taupau will create healthy competition within the club for the starting spots. However, Jensen is not fussed about whether he is chosen to come off the bench.

"It is a different role being and coming off the bench or starting, so wherever Kevie sees the best fit for me and the team, and I know Flegs [Thomas Flegler] is the same," Jensen said.

"We both obviously have a preference to start, everyone wants to start, but we have a job to do regardless (of) coming off the bench or starting, and my focus has been on trying to get better each game and each year wherever I'm playing."

The Broncos will open their 2023 season against the Penrith Panthers. It will be a tough challenge for the club which had a disappointing end to the 2022 season, missing out on the finals.

Although, Jensen admits it will be good to play the reigning premiers first, so then they know where they stand.

"You know where you stand, you know what you have to do … but you know they're going be ready to go from the get-go, they've done that over the last two years, so it's a good test for us," he said.