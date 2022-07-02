Brisbane Broncos prop Rhys Kennedy has found a new home for the 2023 season, officially signing with Hull KR.

Kennedy, who has played 43 NRL games, has struggled for game time this year during what is the final year of his contract at Red Hill, with other Broncos' forwards moving well ahead of him in the pecking order.

After managing 16 games during the 2021 season as Brisbane grappled with an injury crisis, all of Thomas Flegler, Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas have spent the majority of the season on-field this season, while others such as Keenan Palasia have come into contention for spots.

It has seen Kennedy look to push for minutes overseas, signing a deal with Hull KR under the coaching of Willie Peters for the next two years. The 27-year-old has played 43 games during his time with South Sydney and Brisbane.

"The deal to join Hull KR was reasonably quick," Kennedy said.

"I know Willie Peters, he coached me at Souths, he was on the phone to me pretty quick to get a deal done. He gets to work really quickly. I'm really looking forward to coming over and meeting the guys.

"I'm really looking forward to playing some consistent football and cementing a spot at Hull KR. That's the number one goal for me. It's a great opportunity for me to get better as a player, that was a really appealing part of coming over."

Hull KR currently sit in seventh place on the NRL table, just outside of the competition's top-six finals series with 7 wins from 16 games.

Kennedy will link up with the other ex-NRL players at the club Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Albert Vete, Kane Linnett and Korbin Sims, with Lachlan Coote rumoured for a departure at the end of the season.