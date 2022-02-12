CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: Te Maire Martin of New Zealand makes a break during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between the New Zealand Kiwis and Scotland at AMI Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images)

The Broncos have confirmed a pair of late changes for their trial match against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, with Te Maire Martin coming into Kevin Walters' squad.

The New Zealand international, who hasn't played in the NRL since 2020, will replace Tyrone Roberts in the No.7 jumper, with the veteran playmaker ruled out with illness.

Robert will be joined by winger Ethan Quai-Ward among the late omissions, with the latter having sustained a leg injury prior to Saturday afternoon's fixture.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 21: Tyrone Roberts of the Titans passes the ball during the round 6 NRL match between the Titans and the Knights at Cbus Super Stadium on April 21, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Tyson Gamble will come onto the interchange for the Broncos, with Deine Mariner now named in the centres.

The rest of Walters' side will remain as named, with the Seagulls hosting Brisbane at Kougari Oval at 4pm.

