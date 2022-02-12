The Broncos have confirmed a pair of late changes for their trial match against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, with Te Maire Martin coming into Kevin Walters' squad.

The New Zealand international, who hasn't played in the NRL since 2020, will replace Tyrone Roberts in the No.7 jumper, with the veteran playmaker ruled out with illness.

Robert will be joined by winger Ethan Quai-Ward among the late omissions, with the latter having sustained a leg injury prior to Saturday afternoon's fixture.

Tyson Gamble will come onto the interchange for the Broncos, with Deine Mariner now named in the centres.

The rest of Walters' side will remain as named, with the Seagulls hosting Brisbane at Kougari Oval at 4pm.