Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford will no longer appear for the Broncos in the NRL this season.



An injury report from the club’s website confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season due to ongoing hamstring problems.

Milford has played 13 games this season, scoring one try, four try assists, 19 offloads, 112 tackles made, and a tackle efficiency of 70 %, as well as gaining 936 total running metres with an average of 72 running metres.

The latest news on our current injury list presented by @poweradeauhttps://t.co/YJVHMZzBjZ pic.twitter.com/9PySOr52RJ — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) September 8, 2020

BREAKING@brisbanebroncos rule Anthony Milford out for remainder of the seasonhttps://t.co/wodYs2Ztbm pic.twitter.com/1XrfH1IZUr — Fox League (@FOXNRL) September 9, 2020