BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: Darius Boyd of the Broncos and Anthony Milford (middle) celebrate a try during the round 24 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford will no longer appear for the Broncos in the NRL this season.

An injury report from the club’s website confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season due to ongoing hamstring problems. 

Milford has played 13 games this season, scoring one try, four try assists, 19 offloads, 112 tackles made, and a tackle efficiency of 70 %, as well as gaining 936 total running metres with an average of 72 running metres. 