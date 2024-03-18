Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

Penrith Panthers

The reigning premiers will be without 2023 Golden Boot winner James Fisher-Harris this week after he sustained a shoulder injury during their game against the Eels. Although it doesn't seem serious, he is expected to be out for this week.

In his place, the Panthers could select either Lindsay Smith or Liam Henry, which would free up a spot on the interchange bench. Daine Laurie should also keep his spot on the team despite playing limited minutes last week.

Projected Round 3 Team: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Taylan May 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Daine Laurie 15. Mavrik Geyer 16. Luke Garner 17. Liam Henry

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos are facing a double blow for the Grand Final rematch, with Adam Reynolds ruled out and Payne Haas carrying a minor knee injury.

The loss of Reynolds will likely see Jock Madden enter the halves. However, Kevin Walters could also choose from the likes of Coby Black, Blake Mozer or Tristan Sailor if he decides to go another way.

Projected Round 3 Team: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Selwyn Cobbo 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Jock Madden 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Fletcher Baker 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Jaiyden Hunt 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Xavier Willison