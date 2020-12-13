Brisbane could unite coach Kevin Walters with son Billy next season by poaching the playmaker from Wests Tigers.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, Walters told the Tigers about his desire to play under his father at the Broncos next season.

The 26-year-old is a late bloomer in NRL circles having only played 10 career games but has been lined up to become an integral part of Michael Maguires’ plans at the Tigers in 2021.

A move to the Broncos would make the Walters the second father-son duo in the NRL, alongside Penrith’s Ivan and Nathan Cleary.

Billy Walters made his debut for Melbourne in 2019 but moved to the Tigers in 2020 and played eight games and scored one try.