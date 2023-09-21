The Brisbane Broncos have entered a partnership with two-time Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl LVI champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

The partnership between the two franchises will see the Broncos travel to Los Angeles in February and train at the Rams' facility before they kick off their season in Las Vegas to begin their 2024 NRL campaign.

The Rams are one of the biggest NFL teams and boast players such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

They are also two-time Super Bowl winners, having beaten the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in Super Bowl XXXIV and the Cincinnati Bengals led by Joe Burrow in Super Bowl LVI by three points, 23-20.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of our historic trip to the United States next year," Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said.

“This is an announcement that is sure to excite our members and fans as much as those involved in our football program and I'd like to thank Kevin Demoff and the Rams organisation for the opportunity.

“Their training facility is the same one from where the Rams won their most recent Super Bowl title in 2022 and has also just recently hosted Arsenal F.C, so it's an enormous benefit to be in that elite environment, and to be linking up with that winning history and knowledge.

“Taking our program to the United States will be a significant undertaking, but having a hub in Los Angeles settled so soon will provide us with a strong base to build from when the team arrives next February.

Kevin Walters the Brisbane Broncos head coach, spoke on the partnership that will see the club travel to Los Angeles during a week-long stay in February.

“We're looking forward to getting over there a little earlier, getting settled, and having a home-away-from-home base for our preparation in the leadup to that Vegas match," Walters said.

“A lot of the boys follow the NFL, and are avid watchers of it, so this will be great to have the chance to see their set-up and I'm sure learn a few things from each other as well.

“We're certainly wishing their team every success for their season that has just begun and are very grateful to them for opening Rams HQ to us very soon.

“While it'll be an exciting time, and the world will be watching, the most important thing to remember is that there are two competition points up for grabs over there, and that will be our priority."