The Broncos are known to be keen on Melbourne captain Cameron Smith and coach Craig Bellamy to help their rebuild, but a new Storm clubman has been linked to the club as Brisbane look to avoid the wooden spoon.

Ex-NSW coach Laurie Daley suggested the Broncos make a play for the legendary Storm pair last month.

“I’d be creating a list of who my main target was and a ranking them from No. 1 to No. 5 and starting with No. 1 and making that phone call and see if Craig Bellamy has any interest,” he said.

Bellamy recently put any rumours of a premature departure to bed, with the Melbourne coach looking to see out his contract.

The unclear future of Smith has also suggested some potential for a move north, with the Storm veteran yet to confirm his stay in Victoria for the 2021 season.

According to The Courier Mail, The Broncos have listed five names on their shortlist to become the clubs next CEO, with Storm boss Dave Donaghy the latest to be hunted by Brisbane.

With the Broncos growing pursuit for key Melbourne names progresses, Storm chairman Matt Tripp has send a strong warning back toward Red Hill, per The Australian’s Brent Read.

“I understand and appreciate they have a process to run and I don’t blame them for wanting to go after the best talent in the game,” Tripp said.

“To try to run off the playbook of the Melbourne Storm is one thing, then to go after the captain, coach and chief executive is a little bit boring and shows a lack of creativity from a supposed powerhouse. They are embarrassing themselves.

“Whatever happened to promoting from within or employing your own people to do a job? God knows they have enough people up there in Brisbane to pick from.

“We have put a lot of work into Dave. We gave him his first chance as a chief executive. I expect Dave to stay at the Melbourne Storm, renew his contract and repay the faith.”