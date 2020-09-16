The Broncos will have a major say if Kevin Walters plans to continue coaching the QLD Maroons for the 2020 series whilst singing with Brisbane as head coach, per NRL.com.

Walters is in a two horse race for the vacant Broncos job, with Paul green also in great contention to take over the reigns at Red Hill.

The upcoming Origin series is set to take place on the 4th, 11th and 18th of November, with Walters joining his squad in a bubble of their own as early as October 19 and remaining within the hub until two weeks after the third match of the series due to new COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

The Broncos pre-season is set to get underway around the same time, leaving the club with some concern over electing Walters as head coach.

Brisbane board member Darren Lockyer believes the club will have a new coach by mid-October or earlier.

QRL managing director Rob Moore said The Broncos would have the biggest influence on whether Walters can manage both sides at once.

“The view on that would be primarily by his primary employer more so than us in some respects,” Moore said.

“I think that is a question that would have to be asked of both at the time if it comes up.

“We are working on the basis that Kev will be there at the moment. There is a lot of speculation around that but Kev is working as though he will be coaching the team through this series, and the next series.”

If Walters was to step aside from the Maroons post, Moore believed former Maroons coach Wayne Bennett could help in an effortless transition.

“There is no doubt that Wayne can do it,” Moore said.

“It is a matter of who is available at the time, but at the moment it is all speculation.”