The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Adam Reynolds will be fit and firing for Round 20 when the Wests Tigers are welcomed to Suncorp Stadium.

Concern was raised in the Brisbane camp earlier this week when Reynolds missed training, reportedly out ill.

But he returned to Red Hill on Friday for the club's captain's run, and coach Kevin Walters confirmed he will be ready to play against the Tigers as the Broncos look to push for a spot in the top four - something few would have tipped prior to the season getting underway.

“Adam is one of the key members of our team and he is good to go,” Walters said.

“He was a bit crook earlier in the week but he is bouncing around training now and being a pest, so he is back to good health.

“It’s good to have him on deck, which is great news for the team and good news for Adam because he loves being out there at Suncorp with the guys.”

Reynolds has been instrumental to Brisbane's turnaround this season, leading from the front more than he hasn't, despite a few missed games due to various niggles.

His fitness ahead of the run to the finals will be pivotal for Brisbane, with a fledging halves partnership alongside Ezra Mam seeing the club put on a display in attack recently.

Combined with the return of Billy Walters this week, the club's spine has been firing on all cylinders, with Tesi Niu also slotting back in at fullback superbly after a long lay off to hamstring injury.

The Broncos play the Tigers on Saturday evening.