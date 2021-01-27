Brisbane Broncos chief executive Paul White is set to step aside from his role at the club next month, with Melbourne Storm boss Dave Donaghy set to be appointed White’s successor, per The Courier Mail.

White revealed he will end his 10-year spell at Red Hill at the end of February, but will leave the Broncos without a CEO for close to a month.

Donaghy’s contract at the Storm is set to expire on January 31, but won’t be officially announced until some point in March after agreeing to spend time off between jobs.

The outgoing Storm chief executive won’t be permitted to poach any Melbourne staff to join him in Queensland as part of the agreement.

it will be a contrasting new life when Donaghy moves to Brisbane, with the club coming off their maiden wooden spoon campaign while the Storm collected the NRL premiership in 2020.

The Broncos were hoping to land Craig Bellamy ahead of the 2022 season when they were originally chasing Donaghy, but have since backed in Kevin Walters for the senior coaching job.