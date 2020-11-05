Jack Bird and St George Illawarra are moving closer to a finalised deal as the Dragons and Broncos both believe a deal can be sealed for the 25-year-old, per The Australian.

Bird is set to undergo a medical with the Saints after missing a majority of the last two seasons with knee injuries and is set to join the Dragons in a matter of weeks.

It is understood that newly-appointed Broncos coach Kevin Walters was happy to move Bird and his $950,000 contract on for 2021, but will pay a sum of his wages for next year.

Walters is preparing for a major renovation on his list, with Bird just one of several big names expected to depart Red Hill.

Bird’s imminent departure would get the ball rolling for Walters, as the club look to secure the future of star Kotoni Staggs, who is gaining plenty of interest from rival clubs.

Both Parramatta and Manly are believed to be weighing up their options for the 22-year-old, with the Eels awaiting on the future of veteran Michael Jennings as he is set to face the NRL anti-doping tribunal.

The Sea Eagles are also facing an uncertain situation with Dylan Walker, who was charged with common assault earlier this week and has now entered the final year of his deal with Manly.

It is understood that the Broncos are also in talks with young guns Thomas Dearden and Xavier Coates surrounding their future with the club.